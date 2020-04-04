WWE Arena Events Not Resuming Until August?

ESPN.com reports that U.S. President Donald Trump had a conference call with major league sports commissioners on Saturday to discuss the future of sporting events while the Coronavirus pandemic is occurring. The article noted the following:

“Trump also said he hopes to have fans back in stadiums and arenas by August and September, sources said, though it is currently unclear if medical experts find that to be a realistic timeline amid the current coronavirus pandemic.”

The article noted that top executives from WWE were among those that were part of the call. As previously noted, the belief is that the Money in the Bank PPV scheduled for May 10th will not be taking place in Baltimore. The WWE live event at Madison Square Garden that was originally scheduled for March 22nd has been rescheduled for June 27th but it’s unknown if the event will be postponed again.