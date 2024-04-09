WWE Changes Plans For Jade Cargill’s Match On RAW

WWE’s post-WrestleMania 40 Monday Night Raw from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center featured a stacked card.

The program included a tribute to the newly crowned Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, unexpected cameos from The Rock and John Cena, and action from NXT’s Roxanne Perez and Ilja Dragonuv. WWE also hinted at Sheamus and Bo Dallas’s comebacks.

Fightful Select released the show’s run sheet shortly before the show. Jade Cargill’s match order changed from what it was supposed to be.

Cargill was supposed to wrestle Chelsea Green in the first hour following Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ilja Dragonuv. That changed when Cargill’s match was rescheduled for later in the evening, following the Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs. Sami Zayn & Chad Gable match.