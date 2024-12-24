WWE Character Development Director Praises Wrestler’s Main Roster Impact

In the fall of 2022, WWE brought on horror writer Rob Fee as the Director of Longtime Creative. Fee played a significant role in Bray Wyatt’s comeback, leveraging their friendship to craft the memorable return. Fee currently serves as WWE’s Director of Character Development, where his work continues to shape some of the company’s most unique personas.

During a conversation with James and Chelsea of Dead Meat, Fee offered high praise for Joe Gacy, a member of The Wyatt Sicks faction. Fee highlighted Gacy’s impressive transition from NXT to the main roster and the significant challenges he faced:

“Speaking of the pig, I don’t think Joe Gacy gets enough credit considering he was called up from NXT to this and this was — His first night on the main roster was their debut. I’ll forget and I’ll check on him sometimes and be like, ‘Hey buddy, just like making sure you’re good, I know this is a lot at once.’ Just wanted to note him in particular, he’s been so fantastic, like really stepped up and done an amazing job.”

Gacy’s ability to embrace such a major role from the outset has clearly left an impression on WWE’s creative leadership, cementing his place as a key figure in the faction.