WWE Clash In Paris Ends With AJ Lee Speculation After Becky Lynch’s Interference

The WWE Clash in Paris Premium Live Event ended in controversy, with Becky Lynch inserting herself into the main event and setting off teases that have the wrestling world buzzing about the possible return of AJ Lee.

The show’s headliner saw Seth Rollins defend the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way.

The finish came when Becky stormed the ring and delivered a low blow to Punk, opening the door for her husband Rollins to retain his title.

On the post-show panel, Big E didn’t shy away from addressing the controversy. “This man CM Punk has got a wife too,” Big E remarked, drawing a direct connection to AJ Lee.

The speculation escalated moments later as Punk exited the arena. Spotting a fan holding an “AJ Lee” sign, Punk took the sign and held it high for the cameras, leaving fans buzzing about the symbolism.

"This man CM Punk has got a wife too" – Big E

A three-time Divas Champion, AJ Lee was a central figure in WWE’s women’s division before retiring in 2015 due to permanent damage to her cervical spine. She later pivoted to writing and advocacy, releasing her bestselling memoir Crazy Is My Superpower in 2017 and becoming a strong voice for mental health awareness.

In 2021, she briefly returned to wrestling in a non-wrestling role as an executive producer and commentator for WOW – Women of Wrestling. Still, she has long cited her spinal injury as the reason why an in-ring comeback was unlikely.

Over the years, both AJ and Punk have downplayed the idea of a full-time in-ring return for her, citing the risks. However, the layered teases in Paris—Becky’s attack, Big E’s pointed comment, and Punk’s gesture—have given fans plenty of reason to believe that WWE may be preparing something significant.

Whether AJ steps back into the ring or appears in another capacity, the possibility of her evening the odds for Punk against Rollins and Lynch has suddenly become one of the most talked-about topics coming out of WWE’s latest international spectacle.

