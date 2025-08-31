WWE runs the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France today, kicking off with the ‘Countdown to WWE Clash In Paris’ pre-show at 12/11c across all of WWE’s social and digital platforms.

Things lead into the premium live event main card, which starts at 2/1c on Peaock. Advertised is John Cena vs. Logan Paul, Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed, Rusev vs. Sheamus in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook, Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title, Wyatt Sicks vs. Street Profits for the WWE Tag-Team Titles, as well as Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. LA Knight vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Title.

Featured below are complete WWE Clash In Paris results from Sunday, August 31, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 12-5pm EST. on Peacock.

WWE CLASH IN PARIS RESULTS – AUGUST 31, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” narrated by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque kicks things off as always. We then hear the voice of Michael Cole welcoming us to the Countdown to WWE Clash In Paris pre-show, as we see the sights of the “The City of Love.”

We then shoot inside the host venue for today’s PLE, where Cole is joined by Big E. and Wade Barrett at the pre-show panel, which is actually set up inside the ring itself for the first time ever, which Cole quickly points out.

They begin hyping today’s show, where they confirm that Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed will serve as the opening contest when the main PLE portion of the event kicks off at 2/1c. Barrett mentions Cole being included in the New York Times list of the most impactful voices in sports of the 21st century.

Cathy Kelley Interviews CM Punk

From there, the panel sends things over to Cathy Kelley, who is standing by live backstage with none other than “The Best in the World” himself, CM Punk. Punk says he knew what it was like being in Seth Rollins’ shoes. He was the world champion and surrounded himself with goofs to ensure he remained champion.

Referring to The Shield obviously, Punk pointed out how that didn’t work out so well. The odds were not in Rollins’ favour, no matter who he had in his corner. CM Punk then mentions that “Main Event” Jey Uso has a receipt coming for super-kicking him on WWE Raw this past Monday.

Peter Rosenberg Interviews “Main Event” Jey Uso

Kelley sends things over to Peter Rosenberg, who is also standing by in a different area backstage, live with “Main Event” Jey Uso. The “YEET!” master of WWE said today is not about friends, and that he is going to kick everyone in the face and recapture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Cathy Kelley Interviews Paul “Triple H” Levesque

A half-dozen or so video packages and commercial breaks later, Cole and the pre-show panel send things back to Cathy Kelley once again, who is now standing by live with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Kelley asks about WWE Clash In Paris.

Instead, Levesque keeps talking about how loud the crowd would be, and how Lyon delivered once again earlier this week. Levesque then got to the show at-hand and mentioned the big matches, but again spent time focusing on how the show will be put over-the-top by the energy from the Paris crowd.

Michael Cole & Wade Barrett Tag Out, Jackie Redmond & Peter Rosenberg Tag In

After that, things head back to the pre-show panel inside the squared circle, where we see Jackie Redmond tagging in for Michael Cole, who has left to get ready for his duties calling the show. Also subbing out is Wade Barrett, with Peter Rosenberg coming in to join Redmond and Big E. as the new three-person panel.

An excerpt of the new Roman Reigns interview from the “What’s Your Story with Steph McMahon” podcast is shown, with Reigns talking about his relationship with Paul “Triple H” Levesque over the years. Back live, Redmond, Rosenberg and Big E. spend a few minutes waiting for the insanely loud crowd to end their “Ole! Ole!” chants.

Cathy Kelley Interviews The Street Profits

Following some more video packages and commercial time outs, including the latest Wyatt Sicks vignette from SmackDown, we head backstage for a Cathy Kelley live interview with The Street Profits. B-Fab does the majority of the talking for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

B-Fab took issue with Bo Dallas’ comment about the Profits not being a real family like the Wyatt Sicks. She says the Profits have an even tighter bond after being together as the only consistent in the tag-team division over the past eight years.

Jackie Redmond Sits Down With LA Knight

We see a quick interview with Sheamus conducted by WWE’s French broadcast team member Nadir Mohemmedi. Sheamus put a spin on his Banger after Banger catchphrase, which will likely be echoed by the rabid-like crowd in Paris later in the show.

From there, we shoot to an in-depth one-on-one sit-down interview, with Jackie Redmond talking with one-fourth of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship main event, LA Knight. “The Mega Star” said he should have had more title shots than he’s already had in his tenure, and that he is hungrier than everyone in the match.

He also made a point to bring up how Jey Uso saw his old sunglasses with the writing on it and jacked the idea for his “YEET!” sunglasses. Redmond also brought up how their could be a chant battle tonight in Paris between the fans in the “YEET!” camp for Uso, and the fans in the “YEAH!” camp for LA Knight.

Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

The pre-show wraps up with final analysis from the panelists about the John Cena vs. Logan Paul match. We then shoot to the elaborate cold open video package to officially get the premium live event portion of WWE Clash In Paris off-and-running.

