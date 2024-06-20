WWE Close To Bringing Royal Rumble 2025, WrestleMania, And SummerSlam To Indianapolis

The locations of WWE’s major Premium Live Events are being finalized, and a multi-event deal is almost finalized.

According to WrestleVotes, Indiana Sports Corp and WWE have agreed to bring Royal Rumble 2025 to Lucas Oil Stadium on February 1, 2025. The agreement would also bring a future WrestleMania and SummerSlam to the same stadium.

For years, local governments have paid WWE to bring large events to their area because of the revenue generated by fans who fly in from other states and countries. WWE has already signed deals for next year’s WrestleMania in Las Vegas and SummerSlam 2026 in Minneapolis.

There is no word yet on when the deal with Indianapolis will be completed, but an announcement appears to be imminent.

WrestleVotes stated, “WrestleVotes Exclusive: I’m told WWE & the Indiana Sports Corp are nearing a multi-event deal, starting with the 2025 Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, February 1st, 2025. In addition, the deal is likely to include a future WrestleMania & SummerSlam, which would both take place at Lucas Oil Stadium.”