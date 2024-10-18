WWE Confirms Debut Of Motor City Machine Guns For Tonight’s SmackDown

A big debut is scheduled for tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

Heading into the show this evening, Motor City Machine Guns duo Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin appeared in a digital exclusive with Nick Aldis, where Aldis announced MCMG vs. Los Garza vs. A-Town Down Under for tonight.

“Motor City Machine Guns are one of the most influential tag teams in professional wrestling today… and they’re officially coming to Friday nights,” Triple H wrote in a reply on X. “Welcome to WWE, Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin.”