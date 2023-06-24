WWE Confirms New Title Match For Money In The Bank On SmackDown Lowdown

You can officially pencil in a new match for the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event.

On the SmackDown Lowdown post-show, the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship match was announced.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, fresh off of unifying the WWE and NXT Women’s Tag-Team Championships on this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown by defeating Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, already have their opponents for their first title defense.

Rousey and Baszler will defend their titles against former champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 show on July 1 at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Make sure to join us here at PWMani.com on 7/1 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2023 results coverage.