WWE Confirms New Title Match For SmackDown In Two Weeks

WWE Friday Night SmackDown in two weeks just got a little more exciting.

This week’s WWE on FOX show kicked off with a Tag-Team Number One Contender Gauntlet match to determine the next challengers for Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

After The Brawling Brutes beat The Street Profits, The O.C., LWO and Hit Row, they were defeated by Pretty Deadly.

With the win, Pretty Deadly moves on to challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions in two weeks time on WWE Friday Night SmackDown at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.