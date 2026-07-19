WWE Confirms NXT Stand & Deliver And AAA Eternal Glory At MSG

During Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special, the company announced that the 2026 NXT Stand & Deliver and AAA Eternal Glory premium live events (PLEs) will both be held at the Infosys Theater in Madison Square Garden during the WrestleMania 43 weekend. However, specific dates and times for these events have not yet been announced.

Additionally, WWE will host a WrestleMania 43 Watch Party at the same venue.

WWE WrestleMania 43 is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in April 2027. This move aligns with major events in the United States during the WrestleMania 43 weekend and may suggest that New York City will serve as a hub for WrestleMania 43 activities.