WWE Confirms WarGames Will Be Returning For Survivor Series In Chicago

During this past Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel Event, the company released a video trailer, confirming that the WarGames theme will be returning for this month’s Survivor Series event.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, November 25th from the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

It is believed that Survivor Series will feature a Men’s WarGames match between SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and his team vs. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and his team.

You can check out the announcement below.