WWE Considering New Concept For Future Empty Building Shows

WWE sent out a survey to select fans and asked them about the concept of fans/celebrities/wrestlers being shown via webcam during WWE empty building television shows. You can see a sample of what was asked below:

WWE is seriously thinking about putting fan’s live facecams (I know the screenshot also says superstars/celebs/etc but 90% of the survey referred to fans) on the empty arena shows.

— Liz • never shoulda left Japan 🇯🇵 (@TheLizFelix) March 28, 2020