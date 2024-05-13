WWE Developing New Strategy For Premium Live Events

WWE appears to be sticking to its plans for Premium Live Events by changing the start time. The company has already confirmed its schedule for this year, which runs through August.

In March, it was reported that the company was considering moving domestic PPVs to an earlier start time. However, it was stated that no final decision had been made.

WWE’s pre-shows typically air at 7 p.m. ET, with the main card following an hour later. Years ago, this was the standard main card start time for events before it was moved an hour later to 8 p.m. ET.

According to PWInsider, WWE has decided to keep the earlier start time for now, as events such as WWE NXT Heatwave, SummerSlam, and The Bash at Berlin will continue to take place at that time.

UFC President Dana White revealed that WWE PLEs will eventually move to Sundays. He didn’t say when that would happen.

Here’s the current WWE PLE schedule.

Saturday, May 26, 2024: WWE King & Queen of the Ring, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Sunday, June 9, 2024: NXT Battleground at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada

Saturday, June 15, 2024: WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland, OVO Hydro Glasgow in Glasgow, Scotland

Saturday, July 6, 2024: WWE Money in the Bank at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sunday, July 7, 2024: WWE NXT Heatwave at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Saturday, August 3, 2024: WWE SummerSlam at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH

Saturday, August 31, 2024: WWE Bash in Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany

Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WWE WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium