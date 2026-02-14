WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 Ticket Sales Update

WWE is scheduled to hold its 2026 Elimination Chamber premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, February 28, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. As of last week, the event had sold 12,905 tickets.

The United Center has a seating capacity of 15,846, which can be expanded if necessary.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ticket sales for the PLE have now reached 13,499. The current secondary-market price for tickets is $308, which is considered high for an event with tickets still available.

In comparison, secondary market tickets for WrestleMania 42 are priced at $268 and $293 for April 18 and April 19, respectively.

These prices are also on the higher side, given the number of tickets still left, according to the report.