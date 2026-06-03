WWE European Summer Tour Live Event Results From Strasbourg, France 6/2/2026

WWE’s European Summer Tour continued on Tuesday with a live event in Strasbourg. The non-televised show featured multiple championship matches and several top stars from Raw and SmackDown.

WWE Strasbourg Results (June 2, 2026)

* Charlotte Flair defeats Jacy Jayne via DQ due to interference from Fatal Influence

* Charlotte Flair / Rhea Ripley / Tiffany Stratton defeat Fatal Influence: Jacy Jayne / Fallon Henley / Lainey Reid

* LA Knight defeats Austin Theory

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Title Match: PENTA (c) defeats Dominick Mysterio

* Danhausen defeats The Miz

* Street Fight: Seth Rollins defeats Bron Breakker

* Je’von Evans defeats Ethan Page

* Damian Priest defeats Solo Sikoa

* WWE US Championship Title Match: Trick Williams (c) defeats Sami Zayn / Carmelo Hayes

* WWE Undisputed Championship Title Match: Cody Rhodes (c) defeats Gunther

The Strasbourg event marked the first stop of WWE’s summer European tour, which company officials have described as an important test run for potentially expanding future live-event schedules while also providing younger talent with valuable experience in front of international crowds.