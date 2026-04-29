WWE EVOLVE Results – April 29, 2026

The following results are from Wednesday’s episode of WWE EVOLVE at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Kali Armstrong defeated Tyra Mae Steele via pinfall. After the match, Armstrong cut a promo about how she will forever go down as the first women’s champion in EVOLVE and how she built this place, but it’s time for her to leave and make history in NXT.

– It’s Gal cuts a promo and said everyone always says “Hey, It’s Gal”, but never “Hey, It’s Gal, how are you?” He has feelings, too. Standing out in EVOLVE is a lonely game and sometimes, It’s Gal just wants to fit in. Are they all the dummies, or is It’s Gal the dummy? It’s Gal would rather turn vegan than to keep feeling feelings. Where does It’s Gal go from here? It’s time to peak like no stud has peaked before.

– Romeo Moreno vs. Chazz “Starboy” Hall in a singles match never got started as they were interrupted by Max Abrams, Jacari Ball, CJ Valor, and Santi Rivera, who wanted to convince Hall to join the 2.0 squad. Hall then turned them down and Moreno told them to leave, so they jumped both of them.

– WWE EVOLVE Foreman Timothy Thatcher congratulated Kali Armstrong on graduating to NXT. Two guys knocked on his office to say Thatcher appreciates hard work and nobody works harder than the two of them, so they deserve an opportunity. Thatcher then wants those two to act as security to offset the 2.0 guys.

– We then get a video package on Tristan Angels.

– Layla Diggs and Masyn Holiday defeated Anya Rune and Gianna Capri via pinfall.

– Laynie Luck and WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Wendy Choo had a co-interview with Chuey Martinez moderating. Luck spoke about how this title match between them will be the biggest of her career, while Choo praised Luck as someone she is excited to face, but she’s getting a title shot, not the title.

– Cappuccino Jones checked in on Moreno and Hall. He said he is so sick of everyone thinking they can do whatever they want around there with Team PC and now 2.0 causing chaos. He then said they need to get the up on those guys before they do it again. Jones then says he wants to get a six-man tag team match together for next week and Hall and Moreno are in to join him.

– Aaron Rourke (c) defeated Braxton Cole and Harlem Lewis via pinfall over Cole in a Triple Threat Match to retain his WWE EVOLVE Championship. Harley Riggins and Kam Hendrix as well as Brooks Jensen, all eyed up Rourke after the match, but the show ended before Riggins and Hendrix fully went on the attack.