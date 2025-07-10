WWE EVOLVE Results – July 9, 2025

The following results are from Wednesday’s episode of WWE EVOLVE at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Timothy Thatcher defeated Keanu Carver via disqualification after refusing to heed the referee’s count. After the match, Stevie Turner is checking on the condition of Timothy Thatcher while The Vanity Project complained about Lince Dorado, who has a title match next week.

– Chantel Monroe defeated Masyn Holiday via pinfall. After the match, Monroe cut a promo about leaving Holiday and Layla Diggs in the past to focus on getting a title match. Kylie Rae then interrupts to say she also thinks she is in the discussion for an opportunity after beating Wendy Choo. Tyra Mae Steele then came out to put her name in the hat as well. Monroe then struck first, taking out Rae. Steele then took out Monroe.

– Ridge Holland is now in EVOLVE andsays he considers himself te ghost of wrestling’s future to this roster. Stevie Turner then says it doesn’t work like that. Tate Wilder then came t say he’s ready to get in the ring and immediately started an argument with Holland.

– Contract Signing: Lince Dorado will face Jackson Drake and the rest of The Vanity Project are banned from ringside. Any interference and disqualification on Drake’s account will grant Dorado the title.

– Carlee Bright and Kendal Grey had a moment in the locker room. They plan on finding the mysterious attacker that has been taking people out.

– Chuey Martinez then talked to Sean Legacy about Timothy Thatcher’s condition. Legacy says he thinks what Carver did was inexcusable.

– WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship Match: Kali Armstrong (c) defeated Natalya via pinfall to retain her title. After the match, Armstrong offers Nataylya a handshake, but shegoes for a hug instead and raises Kali’s hand in victory. Then, Jin Tala attacks Armstrong, and it appears she was the attacker.