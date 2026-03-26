WWE EVOLVE Results – March 25, 2026

The following results are from Wednesday’s episode of WWE EVOLVE at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Tate Wilder called out Kam Hendrix, Harley Riggins and Kai Kavari (Cyrus). Hendrix and Riggins then volunteered Kavari to be the one to fight Wilder, leading to a match.

– Tate Wilder defeated Kai Kavari via pinfall.

– Lince Dorado defeated Mike Cunningham via pinfall.

– WWE EVOLVE Foreman Timothy Thatcher announced that in three weeks, there will be an eliminator gauntlet to determine the next women’s champion. Next week will include a Fatal 4-Way to settle the final competitor in the gauntlet, with Nikkita Lyons, PJ Vasa, Wendy Choo, and Laynie Luck. New prospects will debut next week and the ID talent will have a Triple Threat match.

– Kali Armstrong defeated Masyn Holiday (with Layla Diggs) via pinfall.

– Braxton Cole cuts a promo and says he has gone through significant hardships to get where he’s at, like taking commercial flights to Cabo, having filet mignon that is too thick, etc. Soon enough, all of EVOLVE will see that generational wealth has made him a generational athlete.

– Cappuccino Jones vs. Brooks Jensen was a no-contest double disqualification after they both continued to fight on the outside and knocked down the referee when he was trying to get them back into the ring. Jensen ultimately stood tall after hitting Jones with a cowbell.

– Kali Armstrong talked to Timothy Thatcher, who decided to add her to the match for next week, which will now be a Fatal 5-Way instead.

– WWE EVOLVE Champion Aaron Rourke had an in-ring promo about winning the title last week. Harlem Lewis was watching on a monitor in the back and promised that he would take the belt next.