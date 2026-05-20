Thursday, May 21, 2026
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WWE EVOLVE Results – May 20, 2026

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE EVOLVE
WWE EVOLVE

The following results are from Wednesday’s episode of WWE EVOLVE at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Layla Diggs defeated Anya Rune via pinfall. After the match, Diggs and Masyn Holiday stood up for Rune when Gianna Capri was badmouthing her.

– Timothy Thatcher cuts a promo and spoke about how the EVOLVE talent can be booked on independent promotions.

– The MOG Squad (Max Abrams, CJ Valor, Jacari Ball and Santi Rivera) made fun of It’s Gal, WWE EVOLVE Champion Aaron Rourke and several others.

– Chazz “Starboy” Hall defeated CJ Valor via pinfall.

– WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Wendy Choo and Laynie Luck talked about how they should have a tag team match against Nikkita Lyons and Sloane Jacobs next week.

– WWE EVOLVE Champion Aaron Rourke and Tristan Angels had a contract signing for their title match. Harlem Lewis made his way out to say that he has a match against Braxton Cole for next week’s episode. Elijah Holyfield was in the VIP section to check out the scene.

– Nikkita Lyons and Sloane Jacobs talked some trash about Layne Luck and WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Wendy Choo, accepting the tag team match challenge.

– Tate Wilder defeated Kam Hendrix via pinfall. After the match, Timothy Thatcher was speaking to Elijah Holyfield and said he would address that next week.

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