WWE Executive Of Over 50 Years Rich Hering Parts Ways With The Company

Rich Hering has parted ways with WWE.

The former WWE Hall of Fame Warrior Award Recipient quietly exited the company over the past week, according to a report at PWInsider.com.

Hering held the job title of WWE Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Risk Management, a job he had with the company for over 50 years, dating back to when Vince McMahon Sr. ran the promotion.

According to the report, Hering wanted to leave on his own accord, and he was not a cut made by the Endeavor take-over of the company.