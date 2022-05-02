WWE Expected To Take Advantage of Buzz Surrounding Nikkita Lyons

WWE has been using Nikkita Lyons as a featured star on NXT 2.0 since making her debut in February. When she’s not wrestling on the weekly show, she’s been featured in video packages and backstage skits.

During his appearance on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer said that he believes that management sees potential in her. He added that WWE is taking advantage of the buzz she’s getting from fans. Here’s what Meltzer said:

“Yea, I think that they like the reaction that she got. I don’t see her as a Bron Breakker type of thing where they fast track her where as Bron Breakker and Gable Steveson are probably gonna get fast tracked up [to the main roster]. She’s over. I don’t even know if they knew how over she was gonna get at first. Yea, I can see taking advantage of something that’s there.”

Another indication that WWE management is high on her is that she has been booked in a feud with Natalya, who was brought in to help work with young talent.

Lyons and Cora Jade vs. Lash Legend and Natalya will take place on Tuesday’s Spring Break In’ episode of NXT 2.0.