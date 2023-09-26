WWE Fastlane 2023 Main Event Announced

You can officially pencil in the main event for WWE Fastlane 2023.

Plans for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the next WWE premium live event scheduled for next month were revealed during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

During the show, Shinsuke Nakamura appeared in a video package while Seth “Freakin'” Rollins was in the ring. He accepted Rollins’ challenge for a title showdown, and called for a Last Man Standing match with the title on-the-line at WWE Fastlane 2023.

WWE Fastlane 2023 is scheduled to take place on October 7 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

