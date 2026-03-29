Sunday, March 29, 2026
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WWE Files New Trademark For “Club WWE”

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE logo
WWE

WWE recently filed a trademark application for the term “Club WWE” on Friday, March 27, as reported by Fightful.com. This trademark is intended for membership club services focused on providing discounts and special offers to members in areas such as retail sales, special event planning, marketing, and subscriptions.

Currently, there is no information on how WWE plans to use the term “Club WWE” or when they intend to implement it. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“IC 035: Membership club services in the nature of providing discounts and special offers to members in the field of retail sales, special event planning, marketing, and subscriptions; Administration of a discount program for enabling participants to obtain discounts on goods and services through use of a membership; Advertising services; providing consumer product and services information via the Internet and mobile applications; Membership club services, namely, providing on-line information to members in the fields of branding, business development, business marketing, and marketing.”

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