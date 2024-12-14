WWE Files New Trademark For Naomi

WWE filed to trademark the term “Feel The Glow” with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) on December 13th for merchandising purposes.

The term “Feel The Glow” is the catchphrase of SmackDown star Naomi.

You can check out the full description below:

“Mark For: FEEL THE GLOW trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.”