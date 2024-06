WWE Files To Trademark Two New Interesting Terms

WWE filed to trademark the terms “WWE Independent Development” and “WWE ID” with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) last June 21st for developmental programming purposes.

You can check out the full descriptions below:

WWE ID

“ORGANIZING AND CONDUCTING A PROGRAM TO ENHANCE, EDUCATE AND DEVELOP ATHLETES; EDUCATIONAL SERVICES, NAMELY, ORGANIZING AND CONDUCTING TRAINING IN THE FIELD OF COLLABORATIVE PARTNERSHIPS WITH ATHLETES FOR BRAND BUILDING, TRAINING, DEVELOPMENT, EDUCATION, COMMUNICATIONS, PROMOTION, AND COMMUNITY RELATIONS SERVICES; ENTERTAINMENT SERVICES, NAMELY, ORGANIZING AND CONDUCTING SPORTS EVENTS RENDERED LIVE AND RECORDED FOR THE PURPOSE OF DISTRIBUTION; ORGANIZING AND ARRANGING OF EXHIBITIONS AND CULTURAL, ENTERTAINMENT AND SPORTING EVENTS FOR SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES; ENTERTAINMENT SERVICES, NAMELY, PROVISION OF INFORMATION AND NEWS ABOUT SPORTS, ENTERTAINMENT RENDERED LIVE AND THROUGH BROADCAST MEDIA INCLUDING TELEVISION AND RADIO, AND VIA THE INTERNET OR COMMERCIAL ONLINE SERVICE; PROVIDING INFORMATION IN THE FIELDS OF SPORTS, ENTERTAINMENT AND POP CULTURE VIA AN ONLINE COMMUNITY PORTAL; PROVIDING A WEBSITE IN THE FIELD OF SPORTS, ENTERTAINMENT AND POP CULTURE; PROVIDING WRESTLING SERVICES; PROVIDING WRESTLING NEWS AND INFORMATION VIA THE INTERNET”

WWE Independent Development

