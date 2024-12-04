WWE Hall Of Famer Believes AEW Creative Needs Leadership And Tough Conversations

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how AEW creative needs arguments.

Henry said, “[Creative] is supposed to be an argument. It’s supposed to be a shake-up to figure out what the f*** to do next. [But] everybody want to circle jerk over [in AEW]. And you can’t do that. You gotta disagree. Me and Bully [Ray] -for years- we disagreed, but…We knew what we were fussing at was the greater good of the match and of the show.”

On the lack of authority:

“There’s a reason that [NFL coach Bill] Belichick is Belichick. There’s a reason that John Wooden is John Wooden, that Pat Patterson was Pat Patterson, that Dusty Rhodes was Dusty Rhodes. Bow down to their greatness and let them lead you.”

