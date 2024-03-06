WWE Hall Of Famer Believes AEW Not Putting The World Title On Swerve Strickland Was The Right Thing

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including how AEW not putting the World Title on Swerve Strickland at this past weekend’s Revolution was the right thing to do as he would have been a side note to Sting.

Ray said, “Would have got lost in the sauce. It would have got lost in Sting’s last match because all we would want to be talking about is Sting, Sting, Sting. So, Swerve would have become the first African American World Heavyweight Champion in AEW, would have been a side note if he would have won. Smart not to put it on him.”

Ray also talked about how Strickland deserves his own spotlight.

“When Swerve’s time comes, that night should be all about Swerve.”

