WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Charlotte Flair Should Be A Heel When She Returns

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how he hopes Charlotte Flair is a heel when she returns to the company.

Ray said, “I want that diamond to turn black. I want black diamond Charlotte Flair. I want Charlotte to go complete dark, Sith, black heel. Here’s what I would love to see Charlotte be a cross between … I want her to get rid of the robes. I’m going to tell you the two people I’m talking about. Remember Trinity from ‘The Matrix’? I want Charlotte to go short hair, slicked back, jet black. I want Charlotte to have form fitting gear. And instead of flowing robes, [give her a] flowing leather, wet leather look. I want Charlotte to be a cross between Trinity from ‘The Matrix’ and Masahiro Chono from New Japan Pro-Wrestling. I want her to be the female emperor. I want her to be the absolute worst of the worst, look the part, and make people work up to her level.”

