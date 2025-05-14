WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Fit Finlay “Could Be The Greatest Heel Of All Time”

During a recent guest-hosting appearance on Something to Wrestle With, WWE Hall of Famer John “Bradshaw” Layfield (JBL) made a powerful—and unexpected—statement regarding one of wrestling’s most respected veterans. According to JBL, Fit Finlay deserves to be mentioned among the greatest villains in pro wrestling history.

“I was thinking about it today, about the greatest heels… You had Yusuf İsmail… Gorgeous George, then Blassie and Piper,” JBL said. “I think Finlay fits into that category, and none of them were better.”

JBL didn’t just toss Finlay’s name into the mix—he elevated him to the top.

“Finlay, to me, I think could be, I don’t know anybody better, could be the greatest heel of all time. And there ain’t a doubt in my mind.”

Having worked closely with Finlay across multiple eras and promotions, JBL spoke from experience.

“I saw him day after day, night after night. I saw him in the ring. I saw the way he acted around fans. He could be the greatest heel of all time, and if he’s not, there’s nobody better.”

JBL also gave credit where it’s due—revealing that Finlay helped inspire the very persona that carried him to main-event status in WWE.

“That’s where I got the… why I learned how to be a heel. That’s where JBL was born. Was learning from Dave [Finlay].”

Fit Finlay, a veteran of European wrestling, WCW, and WWE, is widely regarded as one of the most technically sound—and toughest—performers of his generation. His behind-the-scenes contributions as a producer and mentor, especially for the women’s division in WWE, have only added to his lasting legacy.

Whether or not he’s crowned the “greatest heel ever,” Finlay’s impact on the industry is undeniable—and in JBL’s eyes, unmatched.

