WWE Hall Of Famer Believes It’s Time For Velveteen Dream To Get A Second Chance

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes Patrick Clark, formerly known as The Velveteen Dream, deserves a second chance.

WWE released Dream in 2021 after he was accused of inappropriate contact with minors. The former WWE NXT star had originally stated that he was working with authorities to resolve the situation, which resulted in him appearing only a few times on NXT TV. He was not charged with anything.

Clark also reportedly had backstage beef with several NXT wrestlers due to his behavior. Dream was also accused of filming fellow wrestlers in the bathroom without their permission, in addition to his arrests, accusations of recklessness during matches, wellness violations, and other issues.

Dream previously posted an apology video on Instagram, pleading with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, fans, and the company to forgive him for his previous issues.

During a virtual signing hosted by K & S WrestleFest, Mark Henry was asked to put together a modern-day Nation of Domination, a faction he previously belonged to. He mentioned Clark as his wildcard before saying he deserved a second chance.

Henry said, “My wildcard would probably be Velveteen Dream, would be Patrick (Clark). I think it’s time for his second chance. A lot of people in the world of wrestling love the talent. We’re in a cancel culture that is justified as so. We need a cancel culture. But, at some point, you gotta have grace and forgiveness and you gotta see if that person is gonna bury themselves again because habitual line steppers, that’s exactly who they are. Once they get that second chance and they’re out, I ain’t cosigning for you no more. But, everybody needs their second chance. I think that would be my new Nation.”

Henry continued, “Looked great too (at the convention I was at). I saw him. A lot of people didn’t want to touch that and you know, I don’t get into the guilt or innocence. Even though, from what I’m understanding, there was a lot of confusion and judgment about male sexuality, which I’m not a politician and I’m not gonna cast judgment one way or the other but I do realize I’ve been lied on before, so I know what it feels like to not be able to defend yourself in the court of public opinion, and at some point, you gotta say, you know what? Whatever happened, happened. But I need to make a living and I need another chance and I’m begging the fans for a chance. That’s what I would do. I would throw myself on the mercy of the fans, and say give me another shot.”

Dream made his return to wrestling in February at Dynasty in New York. The former WWE star interrupted the first match and issued an open challenge. He has not wrestled since then.

