WWE Hall Of Famer Believes John Cena Should Take Blame For R-Truth’s WWE Release

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a variety of topics. He mentioned that Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena should take responsibility for R-Truth’s departure from WWE. Bully Ray suggested that Cena should also claim he contacted TKO Board member Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to facilitate this situation.

Ray said, “At that press conference a couple weeks ago, before Cena put Truth through a table, he said, ‘You know, Ron, I never liked you,’ If this release is legit, I’d have Cena grab a mic on TV and say, ‘I never liked Ron Killings. He was released because of me. I said I was going to ruin wrestling—starting with the people you love. You loved him? I called The Rock. The Rock made the call. End of story. Got a problem? Write a letter.’”

On how he believes Mike Santana will become an even bigger star than former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry:

“I was about to say, Mike Santana will be a bigger star in TNA than Joe Hendry will. I guarantee it — because Mike Santana has emotional investment. He’s got street cred. Mike Santana is like an Eddie Kingston. I understand why people … people like Joe Hendry because he wrote a cool song and he got some stuff over on social media, and the whole ‘I Believe In Joe Hendry.’ Yeah, I get that. Good stuff. But when it comes to real emotional investment in the ring, it’s a world of difference — and you’re going to see it.”

