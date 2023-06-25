WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Randy Orton Will Be Returning To WWE “Pretty Soon”

Before WWE WrestleMania 39 weekend, fans had high hopes that Randy Orton would return to the ring, but those hopes gradually decreased after it was revealed that there had been internal rumblings regarding Orton’s status with the company and his attendance at the event in Los Angeles. WWE quickly squashed any speculation that he would appear at the show.

The former WWE Champion has been out since last May after undergoing back fusion surgery late last year. There has been speculation about Orton’s ability to return.

Orton’s father, Bob Orton, stated in a signing last month that his son is training but that doctors have advised him not to return to the ring.

On the most recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Orton shared an update on Orton while reflecting on his match with Orton at WWE Vengeance in 2006.

“Doing good man. He recovered from his back surgery. I think he’s gonna come back pretty damn soon. He’s doing much better, yes. He’s coming back to life [regarding Orton posting more on social media].”

Angle praised Orton for quickly picking up the wrestling business in 2006 and attributed this to Orton being a third-generation wrestler.

“Randy was really young at this particular time but I will tell you this he picked up every on everything so quickly. It’s probably because he was third generation wrestler but he was almost as good as he is now back then. I mean he literally was that good and not only that but I love this character. He was tall and thin and slender and he he moved around like a snake and his nickname was the Viper. It was a great character for him and it really it really put him over the top.”

You can check out the complete show below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)