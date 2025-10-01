WWE Hall Of Famer Blasts Jazmyn Nyx’s Boyfriend For Calling Wrestling “Fake”

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has strongly criticized comments made by the boyfriend of NXT star Jazmyn Nyx, who was seen in a viral video repeatedly calling professional wrestling “fake.” The clip surfaced shortly after reports emerged that Nyx would not be renewing her WWE contract.

Speaking to TMZ.com, Henry made it clear that he was deeply offended by the remarks — and blamed the industry itself for allowing people like Nyx’s boyfriend into its orbit.

“I didn’t like it at all. But it’s our fault because we’re the ones that let them in the business, let her in the business, let him in the business,” Henry said. “Just because you can don’t mean you should. There’s a lot of people that you shouldn’t bring into the business. We let random schmucks in wrestling — female and male — because they look good or they accomplish something. Just because you accomplish something don’t make you a candidate for the trust of our industry.”

Henry then took direct aim at Nyx’s boyfriend, dismissing him as someone attempting to benefit from wrestling without contributing anything to it.

“I want you to love it. That girl didn’t love wrestling. And her boyfriend, he’s just gonna go wherever she is because she’s helping him get notoriety. That motherf*cker ain’t famous. Don’t nobody care about him. Who did he ever beat? What did he ever do? He is a nothing. He is a nobody,” Henry continued.

“Why would you get mad at somebody that is a flea, that’s a tick, that’s a parasite? They’re one of those sucking things that stick to fish. You trying to make a dollar off of gambling apps because you don’t have no real talent or no job — I’ll expose you. Don’t do it. Don’t do it.”

The viral video and Henry’s fiery response have stirred significant discussion online, with many wrestlers and fans echoing his sentiments about respecting the business and the physical sacrifices performers make. Nyx, who joined WWE in 2022, has yet to publicly address the controversy.