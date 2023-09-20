WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Austin Theory The Next Generation Of Superstars In The Company

On the latest “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T praised Austin Theory for his SmackDown segment with The Rock last Friday.

Booker said the following about the segment:

“Austin Theory cut him off. That was beautiful. ‘It doesn’t matter.’ It was beautiful. I love Austin Theory also jumping on The Rock and just whooping his ass” (he laughs)

“What a good segment for Austin theory being in that position. The kid is coming up. Austin Theory, I’ve said it once. You might have heard me say it before about him, but he’s that guy that plays his role. He’s not a guy that’s getting ahead of himself. He’s not a guy that’s reading his own press clippings, or believing in the hype, or what people were saying on the internet. This kid has got his head on his shoulders and he is truly the next generation of superstars in WWE and I just want to give him his props for being that kid and having his head on his shoulders the way he does.”

You can check out a clip from the podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)