WWE Hall Of Famer Calls MJF “Brilliant Beyond His Years”

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry commented on AEW World Champion MJF during an appearance on Booker T’s podcast.

“I think that he’s polarizing enough that every show you already market the fact that MJF is going to be there. For him not to be greedy when he could be, he could say, ‘No I don’t want Edge, I don’t want Adam Copeland, I don’t want Bryan Danielson, I don’t want Samoa Joe, I don’t want a CM Punk, I want the spotlight for myself’ means that he is, just like I said just a minute ago, a guy that wants the greater good. That wants to be successful not by the means of it’s just me, but successful by the means of the organization and the program that you’re trying to build. He is brilliant beyond his years.”

