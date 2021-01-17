WWE Hall of Famer Compares AEW To NXT

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray commented on the WWE NXT and AEW products:

“It’s hard for me to come on the show, and I don’t want to do this, first and foremost, I don’t look to come on the show and point out holes in the game or the negatives. Honestly, I just want to come on talk positive about pro wrestling, and tell everybody what a great job everybody did.”

“When I watch NXT? I don’t see glaring issues, like I see maybe with AEW. But the work in the ring is solid, it’s tight [in NXT]. Nine times out of 10? It makes psychological sense. The physicality is there. A lot of times? You watch AEW and you know, guys and gals are missing stuff. It can get a little indie-rific at times, whereas the NXT product is a lot more polished and the work rate is extremely tight.”