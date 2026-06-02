WWE Hall Of Famer Credits Undertaker And Jeremy Borash For AAA Turnaround

John Bradshaw Layfield has credited The Undertaker and Jeremy Borash for helping transform the creative direction of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio following AAA’s Noche de Los Grandes event, JBL offered strong praise for the duo’s work behind the scenes. “Jeremy and Taker are just brilliant guys, and I’m not using that word lightly.”

JBL noted that his opinion comes from decades of experience working around wrestling creative teams across multiple promotions. “I’ve been in creative meetings for 30 plus years, from Jimmy Crockett opening up Texas to WWE to Japan to Europe.”

According to JBL, one of the biggest changes implemented by Borash and Undertaker has been bringing structure and discipline to AAA’s presentation.

Reflecting on his previous experience with the promotion, he described a much different environment. “I was down there for Triplemania just a couple of years ago, and there was no structure.”

He continued: “There were run-ins, the time meant nothing, they would go over time.”

JBL believes the current leadership has created a more professional framework that benefits both the wrestlers and the company. “They put structure around these guys, and these guys, like moths to a flame, have enjoyed the structure they get now.”

He explained that performers now feel they have a system in place designed to help them succeed. “Because they understand they have a company behind them that’s going to put things in place that helps them get over.”

JBL also pointed to the handling of Omos as an example of the creative philosophy being implemented. “We got Omos back, and that man is a giant down there.”

According to JBL, the creative team worked with Omos to fully embrace his size and presence. “When they brought him in, they worked with him and said, we want you to be a giant.”

He explained that part of that process involves understanding that not every match is about equal spotlight sharing. “To be a giant, you have to be a little selfish.”

JBL further elaborated on what he says is a key lesson Undertaker and Borash teach talent. “They talk about how a match with a young guy isn’t always designed to be a good match.”

Instead, he said the focus is often on storytelling and establishing stars. “Matches are designed to tell stories sometimes, and sometimes somebody has to get over.”

In JBL’s view, that philosophy ultimately benefits the entire roster.

“If you get over, you’re drawing more money for everybody.”

Despite his praise for AAA’s creative leadership, JBL made it clear he was not criticizing WWE. “I think Hunter’s doing a great job up in WWE.”

He emphasized that his comments were specifically about the positive changes he has observed within AAA. “I’m not taking anything away from what they’re doing. They’re selling out massive arenas. I’m just talking specifically about Jeremy and Taker down there.”

The comments offer a rare glimpse into the growing influence of Undertaker and Borash behind the scenes as AAA continues evolving under its partnership with WWE.