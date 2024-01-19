WWE Hall Of Famer Doesn’t Want To See A “Whiney” Version Of Drew McIntyre

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including how he does not want to see a “whiney” version of Drew McIntyre in the company going forward.

Ray said, “You know, last week when Drew and Punk had their in-ring, I think I used the word ‘whiney.’ Drew was coming across whiney and I don’t like that … Cody actually threw the word ‘whine’ in his promo [Monday] night also.” “So, it does sound at times Drew was like, ‘Oh, but it was supposed to be me’ and ‘Oh, woe is me’ and ‘What about Drew?’ The more they get away from that, the better. I don’t want to see a 6’5 bad mother trucker who looks like he could just walk through you whine. So good stuff last night. They started the show with Drew, they ended the show with Drew. [I’m] not really sure where Drew is going to wind up.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.