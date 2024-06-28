WWE Hall Of Famer Explains How The Company Should Use CM Punk Right Now

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how the company should use CM Punk right now.

Ray said, “In allowing Punk to talk, you keep him safe. If I have CM Punk on my roster, I play to his strengths. His strengths are his character, his storytelling, his personal issues with others.”

On what he would do with Punk if he was Triple H:

“If I’m Triple H, I’m booking Punk in the most high-profile matches I possibly can right now. [If he] comes out of it injury-free, I book him to the next level. Could CM Punk carry the WWE World Heavyweight Championship? Absolutely, no doubt in my mind.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.