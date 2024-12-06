WWE Hall Of Famer Explains Why CM Punk Should Win The 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including why he thinks CM Punk should win the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match and main event Wrestlemania.

Ray said, “Can you think of anybody else being a bigger story than Punk winning the Rumble this year? We can make cases for Roman, we can make cases for Jacob [Fatu], we could probably make cases for Solo, but Punk winning the Rumble, let’s isolate this moment in time. It comes down to Roman and Punk and Heyman stabs Roman in the back so Punk could go over. Could anybody create a bigger moment than that?”

On the WWE NXT women’s division:

“Here’s what I can tell you for sure; the women’s division in NXT has been absolutely killing it. Stepping up to the plate. Might I even say carrying the brand? I think everybody is doing a great job in their spots, but the women’s division is really standing out. The…additions of Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, and Zaria…adding so much to this division. Each one of them [is] as strong as the next.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.