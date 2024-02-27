WWE Hall Of Famer On Seth Rollins Potentially Betraying Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania 40

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Cody Rhodes’ challenge to WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 and the possibility that Seth Rollins would betray Rhodes during an episode of Busted Open Radio.

“I like the idea of Seth screwing Cody over because it extends Cody’s story.” Following this, Bully claimed that the story would make sense and could be extended this way. “If they decided to have Seth Rollins screw over Cody, I wouldn’t have a problem with it because it would make sense. Once the story’s over, the story’s over. Now, we’re relying on Cody to carry the company for however long.”

“Can we stretch the story and in turn get Roman closer to Hogan’s record? Can we get Hogan and Roman in the ring with talking segments at the anniversary of Hulkamania? Can we get the championship on Cody at a later date in a prestigious match at a prestigious arena? I still stand firm on my suggestion and opinion that Cody’s story needs to end where Dusty’s started. Madison Square Garden is the absolute best idea — the best place for this story to end.”

