WWE Hall Of Famer On The Areas Where Jelly Roll Can Improve

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss several topics, including what Jelly Roll needs to improve on in the ring before his match with Randy Orton against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.

Henry said, “The one thing that you can’t teach is tolerance, and Jelly Roll took a kick to the stomach, and he went down like a house of cards. He’s got to get tougher. That’s the one critique. You gotta get on that ab work. You can see that he’s in better shape…but when you lose that girth, you also lose some of that strength.”

On his advice for Jelly Roll:

“If I was Jelly Roll. I would get on those ab balls. I would do a lot of twisting movements in my workouts… It’s easy to teach somebody how to throw a punch, but can you teach somebody to take one?”

