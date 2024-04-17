WWE Hall Of Famer On The Downside Of A Cody Rhodes vs. LA Knight Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including the downside of the potential Cody Rhodes vs. LA Knight matchup at Backlash France.

Ray said, “I think you’re…potentially cutting audience.” “I’m not going to say in half. But what if ¾’s of the place cheers for Cody, but ¼ of the place cheers for LA Knight? Cody needs to have his back against the wall at all times. Cody is the type of champion that needs to be fighting underneath at all times. And my concern is that they don’t have the type of heels that can keep the pressure on him, like a Brock Lesnar did. Or Cody having to overcome, like the torn pec muscle. Or what Roman, or the beat down that Rock gave him in the rain in Chicago with the blood. We’ve seen so much in the past year with Cody. Who is going to be able to top what we’ve seen? They went out of their way to go through all of these things to get Cody to the point where he finishes his story and becomes champion. Now what?”

