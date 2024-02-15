WWE Hall Of Famer On Why He Doesn’t Consider Shawn Michaels To Be “An All-time Great”

During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts was asked if he considers Shawn Michaels to be “an all-time great” and here is Roberts’ response.

“I think he was close to being there. I don’t think he was — I don’t put him at the very top. I’ll just say that, I don’t put him at the very top with everything considered, you know? He certainly didn’t draw great money as a champion. And that’s what it’s about, isn’t it? That’s what I thought it was about. I just felt like he was — I mean, he works very hard in the ring. And he does a lot of great s**t. But as far as believability? Stings a little bit, just quite wasn’t there.

The size was a lot of it too, you know? I just have a hard time putting the championship belt on anybody that weighs 200 pounds. I really do. When there are guys who weigh 350 and 275 that are ripped, and the belt is on a guy that weighs 200. Oh, I have a hard time with it.”