WWE Hall Of Famer On Why He Thinks CM Punk Mentioned Hulk Hogan On RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics, including why he thinks top WWE star CM Punk mentioned fellow WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan during his promo on RAW this past Monday night.

Ray said, “Punk talked about Hogan. Why talk about Hogan and throwing his ‘old, dusty ass’ over the top rope if you weren’t going to do that? Cause I think lots of people would love to see CM Punk eliminate Hulk Hogan from the Royal Rumble. That would be a massive deal. Hogan would get a massive pop in the Rumble. I mean, I don’t know if he can do it physically, but I’m just like ‘Man, why even bring that up?’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.