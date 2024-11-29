WWE Hall Of Famer Praises Ridge Holland’s Recent Growth And Confidence

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including Ridge Holland showing a lot of improvement as of late.

Henry said, “I think the number one thing is his confidence. A lot of times in pro wrestling, if you don’t believe in you, how do you expect somebody else to? He’s found his footing. He always looked the part, but he always looked kind of like self-conscious about either how he was looking or how he was sounding.”

On how Holland has dealt with the criticism over Big E’s injury in 2022:

“He’s eaten it up… The injury that Big E sustained and pointing to the fact that he injured somebody, I lived through that. For a while there it looked like [Holland] was mailing it in. ‘Maybe this ain’t for me,’ and then you see the maturation process, the whole Chase U thing, it was like he got to look at himself again for the first time and he realized how you fix things.”

