WWE Hall Of Famer Reacts To The Way Giulia Was Presented On NXT

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including the way Giulia was presented this past Tuesday on NXT.

Ray said, “Giulia looked mint tonight. That’s an old school word for you — mint. Mint means 10 out of 10.”

On her look this week:

“I loved the simplicity of Giulia’s look. Last week when we were talking about Giulia and her ring gear, I said she looked a little bit busy in her ring gear, like, there was a lot of stuff going. She looked great [last week] but the outfit was busy. Tonight was the opposite of busy [ring gear]. Tonight was simple and in its simplicity, Giulia looked amazing. Giulia made the outfit tonight; the outfit did not make Giulia.”

