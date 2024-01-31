WWE Hall Of Famer Says Vince McMahon “Is Going To Be Right There With Chris Benoit In The Minds Of A Lot Of People”

After being accused of sex trafficking in a new lawsuit, Vince McMahon resigned from WWE and UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings on Friday.

During his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed the fallout from the Vince accusations.

Bischoff mentioned Chris Benoit, who was erased from WWE history following his 2007 double murder-suicide case.

He said, “The name McMahon I think, he’s gonna be right there with Chris Benoit in the minds of a lot of people as a name not to be mentioned the way things look at this point. I fought with Vince, I battled with him, I did everything I could to undermine him. But at the end of it all, I respected the guy that beat my ass because that’s what fighters do. If somebody’s good enough to beat me in something you’ve got to respect their abilities. And even for me this is difficult, I can’t even imagine what it’s like for [McMahon’s] kids and the grandkids. It’s just disgusting.”

“You talk about the name, you go into Vince’s office and he’s got pictures of his father and his grandfather and newspaper articles of things his father accomplished and his grandfather accomplished. Gone, dark closet, stick it in a box and hide it. Nobody wants to be reminded anymore. It wasn’t just a name, they wiped Vince McMahon off the WWE and TKO corporate websites. He didn’t exist starting today and that’s not gonna change.”

(quotes courtesy of TJRWrestling.net)