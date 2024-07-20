WWE Hall Of Famer Shares His Concerns Over WWE And TNA’s Business Relationship

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including WWE potentially luring TNA into a false sense of security.

Ray said, “I think they’re going to do really great business together, they’re going to continue to do business together, and then Hunter [Triple H] is going to turn around and go, ‘Alrighty, we’re going to take all your talent, or we’re just going to buy you out.’”

On the talents from TNA that NXT is using now:

“I think they’re genuinely interested in these talents, will use them as crossover programming, when their contracts are up, they will make a genuine play for them. I would surmise that maybe that’s even been talked about between the powers that be in NXT and TNA.”

