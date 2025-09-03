WWE Hall Of Famer Shares Inside Stories From Vince McMahon’s 80th Birthday

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather (Charles Wright) has lifted the curtain on Vince McMahon’s private 80th birthday celebration in New York City, describing the lavish two-day affair and some unforgettable moments with fellow wrestling legends.

Speaking on his Poddin’ Ain’t Easy podcast, Wright shared stories about the high-profile guest list, his interactions with McMahon, and a hilarious spa run-in with The Undertaker.

The exclusive event took place at the five-star Baccarat Hotel in Manhattan. According to The Godfather, McMahon spared no expense, covering hotel rooms, meals, and even tickets for his guests to attend a Yankees vs. Red Sox game. Among those in attendance were The Undertaker, Kane, JBL, John Cena, Teddy Long, and musical guest Jelly Roll.

One of the weekend’s standout stories came when The Godfather decided to treat himself to his first-ever spa facial. “I get there, and I get in my own little room and get my little robe on and my little fufu slippers,” he recalled. “I open the door… the room across me, door opens up. Who is it? The Undertaker.” The two exchanged looks of disbelief before laughing at the unlikely coincidence. “I go, ‘facial.’ He goes, ‘Yeah.’ Who would’ve ever thought, bro?” Wright said, noting that the Deadman himself joked about the moment.

The Godfather also described a personal conversation with McMahon during the cocktail party. Arriving at the same time as Vince, he said McMahon greeted him warmly: “Charles, I just want you to know there’s nobody here that’s not my true friend.”

Wright also poked fun at McMahon’s choice of attire for the night, joking that the WWE patriarch was dressed like Dr. Evil from Austin Powers. “He had on like a Dr. Evil suit on, bro. I thought, Dr. Evil,” he said, adding that The Undertaker made the exact same observation later in the evening.

The Hall of Famer added that McMahon “looked a lot better” and was “walking a lot better” than in recent photos that had circulated online, and noted that Vince introduced him to his girlfriend during the festivities.